Ratatat Returns with Ultra-Chill New Song, “Cream on Chrome”

Last night, Brooklyn duo Ratatat closed out the Sahara Tent with some good old-fashioned experimental alt-rock,and debuted the insanely chill new single “Cream on Chrome” whilst they were at it. The track pairs a good-natured groove with wacky synth and a nice solid wah-wah thump, and is presumably taken from the pair’s upcoming new album.

Listen here:

If you’d rather relive the experience of that sweet, sweet moment when they first launched into the song—their first new material since 2010’s LP4—the chill bros on Team Coachella were kind enough to film it for you: