‘Ratshaker’ Is a Horror Game That Asks the Age-Old Question: “Who up Shaking They Rat RN?”

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but Ratshaker has a message that’s pretty apparent. It’s a game about shaking rats and tackles some incredibly deep and sensitive topics. Yes, the age-old question of “Who up shaking they rat rn” is still very valid. But I have to ask. How does one come up with such a premise, and why is this the best thing I’ve heard of this year?

Screenshot: Sunscorched Studios

Wait… What Happens in ‘RATSHAKER,’ Actually?

So, I gotta keep it real with you. I haven’t played Ratshaker yet. But, after stumbling across this bizarre game on my TikTok algorithm, it immediately caught my attention. The voice-to-speech screaming of the shaken rat had me buckled over in tears from laughing, and I knew I needed to research this one a bit more.

What I wasn’t expecting, however, were the “content warnings” posted on the Steam page. They’re even more of a wild ride than the premise of shaking a rat with a Stephen Hawking-esque voice to obtain information. From the Steam Page of Ratshaker, you can expect the following in your playthrough:

‘Content warnings include but are not limited to:



Graphic content: blood, gore, domestic abuse, domestic violence, asphyxiation, strangulation, suffocation, murder, animal attacks.



Addiction and Substance Abuse: references to alcoholism



Mental Health: hallucinations, phobias, schizophrenia, implications of suicide‘

This begs the question: What the actual hell is going on in Ratshaker? Well, I need to find out at this point. From what the Steam Reviews are saying, Ratshaker is about an hour long and costs less than a cup of coffee from the corner store. I think I know what I’ll be doing this evening.

I’m all in on experimental indies like this. They’re what make the world go round. Ratshaker is one of those types of games that look as if they were tailor-made for me, bringing a concept I never knew I needed in a video game to life and breathing a breath of fresh air into the scene. I’m sorry, Pizza Tower, but there may be a new indie king in my heart if Ratshaker can deliver on its premise.

And, yes, it will be me who’s up shaking they rat rn.