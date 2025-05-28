‘RATSHAKER’ on PlayStation 5 May Be the Definitive Way To Experience Rat-Themed Horror. Grab a Controller and Get Shaking (Review)

Behold. Oh, great shaker of Rats. A new platform for us to experience the joy and wonder of RATSHAKER. Since October of 2024, I’ve found myself obsessed with a game about shaking a rat. Ominous, dark, and slightly disturbing, the initial version of RATSHAKER sent me into a spiral. I had to tell people about this game. I needed them to experience sheer horror. Now, the time has never been better. Many updates have hit RATSHAKER, and console ports have been bestowed upon us, making it easier than ever to shake that rat. But, is it worth double dipping if you’ve already experienced it?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘RATSHAKER’ on PlayStation 5 Asks You To Get Physical. You Must Shake Your Controller To Shake The Rat. Or, You Can Toggle The Option in Settings

There are a few reasons why RATSHAKER on PlayStation 5 may be the definitive way to experience the game. First would have to be the DualSense integration. While we don’t have Adaptive Triggers here, shaking the rat has never felt better. Why? Because you need to physically grab your controller and flail it around to get your answers. Everything in RATSHAKER requires your Ratshaker Meter to be partially full. Opening doors. Turning on the lights. Watching TV. We need power in our Ratshaker Meter, so we must do as it says. I kept finding myself grinning while playing, partially because it reminded me of playing weird Wii games back when I was a kid. Another part of me just loves immersion like this.

Although I’ve lived this life multiple times before, I find myself drawn back to the world of RATSHAKER once again. This time, my wife is watching. She doesn’t know what I know. She has never experienced the joy, the angst, the terror that is RATSHAKER. Although you can complete the game in roughly 30 minutes to an hour, it’s something that sticks with you for at least seven months after beating it. Well, at least if you’re me.

‘RATSHAKER’ Could Coast on Its Aesthetic and Surreal Premise, but Delivers Actual Horror

RATSHAKER could have easily stuck to the silly gimmick and won the hearts of many. But the noticeable inspiration from P.T., alongside other psychological horror media, brings the story to life. The Rat will spew knowledge, insults, and more as we shake him to build up our Ratshaker Meter. He’ll question our motives as we return to the house. The goofiness is on a whole different level compared to other horror titles, but as the story unwinds, it begins to make more sense.

We are the shakers of rats. We’ve done something terrible, or so the Rat says. It’s up to us to shake that rat and unravel the mystery. Why are we doing this? I don’t know, but I love every surreal moment. The pure look of fascination from Katie as she watched this unfold was just a delightful bonus.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Yes, the Rat Will Talk to You, so Heed Its Advice Well

The first time The Rat said that he was “cheesed to meet me”, I had to take a break. It broke me. Halfway through shaking this Rat, his eyes bulging out of his skull, he hits me with the world’s worst pun. It’s such a hyper-specific concept that will resonate incredibly loudly for a certain group of people. I find myself in that group. As much as I would love to say that this is a game for everyone, some may balk at the idea of shaking a sentient rat around to unlock doors and solve puzzles.

Ominous music, campy and hilarious voice acting, and a great premise. It’s not visually taxing, and those who don’t want the “retro” stylized graphics can turn off the VHS filter in the settings. It runs well enough, with some noticeable slowdown when opening the basement door. But, to be fair, it doesn’t need 120FPS/4K. As long as I can shake the rat at a playable framerate, I’ll be happy.

‘RATSHAKER’ Isn’t For Everyone, but for Those With an Open Mind, You’ll Find Something Incredibly Unique Here

But for me? This is art. Surrealism encroaching on the cusp of perfection. A concept that could only be accomplished through the medium of video games. While I would watch a big-budget RATSHAKER film adaptation with Chris Pratt as The Rat, I don’t know how many other folks would be in the same boat. If you’ve been eagerly searching for something that will scare you, make you laugh, all while being one of the most outlandish concepts imaginable? There’s no better way to spend $3.49.

Verdict: Best In Its Class (According to the Rat)

RATSHAKER is available now on Steam and PlayStation 5. It will be available on Nintendo Switch at a future date. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.