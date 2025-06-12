RAW Keeps Testing the Law: Nationwide Ban on All Products Upheld

On June 10th, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld a nationwide ban on RAW rolling papers. The company has been messy, misleading consumers with false claims.

The parent company of RAW, HBI International, attempted to limit the ban to Illinois, where the lawsuit was filed by an Illinois-based distributor of rolling papers, Republic Brands (which owns rolling paper competitor OCB). The Court wasn’t having it. They said RAW has been dishonest across the country, making this a nationwide issue.

This legal battle has been ongoing for a few years, and RAW’s chances of coming out on top are not looking good. What exactly have they been lying about?

An Imaginary Charity

I’m not sure if it gets much worse than pretending to give money to charity. RAW advertised that a portion of profits is donated to the so-called “RAW Foundation.” Turns out that charity doesn’t exist.

The rest of the alleged falsehoods are shady, but oh man, this one feels downright evil. At one point, the RAW site even claimed “RAW has helped save thousands of lives,” according to the Landsing City Pulse.

Not So Natural

The company is not permitted to label its products as “unrefined” or made with “natural hemp gum” because no one is sure if this is true or how we might define “unrefined.” Like many brands, RAW has just been throwing out these terms to appeal to customers who want to be healthier.

Funny enough, RAW has won a few previous lawsuits concerning copyright and trademark infringement on their packaging, per CSP. A handful of brands, including Republic Brands, ripped off the look of RAW, targeting consumers who might not be reading super carefully while shopping.

Joshua Kesselman, RAW’s founder, said about a lawsuit RAW won in January 2025, “We have dedicated our lives to making the best rolling products on the planet. Our customers are our family. We can’t let anyone willfully trick our family into buying something that isn’t genuine RAW,” per Benzinga. Seems like everyone is guilty of a little wilfully trickery here.

He also said, “We rolled it up and smoked the lawsuit, literally.” *Biggest eyeroll you have ever seen*

Stealing Credit

Kesselman claims he invented the rolling paper cone. The brand also markets RAW’s organic hemp papers as the world’s first and only. Supposedly, someone named Emilio Gonzalez created the product, so Josh might owe him an apology. This new information changes the authenticity that was once part of the brand’s identity and legacy, bringing up a lot of questions for loyal customers.

Manufacturing Misinformation

RAW has always stated that its rolling papers are manufactured in Alcoy, Spain. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can’t confirm where they’re actually made.

Some claim they’re manufactured in Benimarfull, Spain, others say France. A few suspect they’re manufactured in China, along with other RAW products, like rolling trays. Bottom line, they don’t seem to be coming from Alcoy.

Beyond the location, RAW has also claimed it uses wind power to manufacture its papers. This has been found to be wholly inaccurate. Classic greenwashing!

Will RAW Return?

Despite the ban on RAW papers, they never really went away. Hunting down every last hemp paper on the market isn’t a top priority for officials, understandably. However, RAW papers’ packaging will likely not have certain terms and claims moving forward. You might already have a revamped pack.

It’s unclear how Republic Brands discovered all of RAW’s dishonesty. But RAW is definitely not proving them wrong. Not very raw and real of them. I know devout RAW rollers, and I doubt they’ll change their ways. So the brand will continue, albeit with an asterisk next to all those au naturel, always authentic claims.

