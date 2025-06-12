Nationwide Injunction on RAW Product Packaging Upheld

On April 25th, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld a nationwide injunction on the packaging used for RAW rolling papers.

The parent company of RAW, HBI International, asked to limit the injunction to Illinois, where the lawsuit was filed by an Illinois-based distributor of rolling papers, Republic Brands (which owns rolling paper competitor OCB), but the request was denied.

What’s this injunction all about? Republic Brands has called into question packaging labels and statements RAW uses, saying they’re falsehoods meant to mislead consumers. Read about the details below.

Charity Claims Under Scrutiny

One of the key issues raised during litigation involved RAW’s references to a charitable organization called the “RAW Foundation.” Republic Brands alleged that this foundation does not exist, despite claims from RAW that a portion of profits would be donated to it.

Labeling and Marketing Language

The company is not permitted to label its products as “unrefined” or made with “natural hemp gum” anymore. It’s not clear if this is true or how we might define “unrefined.” The statement wasn’t necessarily false, just difficult to verify.

The brand also markets RAW’s organic hemp papers as the world’s first and only. But Republic Brands listed these statements as marketing falsehoods. RAW claims to have ample evidence to support their First Place title, but in line with the injunction, they will remove the statements on packaging anyway.

Origins Questions

RAW has always stated that its rolling papers are manufactured in Alcoy, Spain. According to CSP Daily News, that’s not the case. The actual manufacturing origins are unconfirmed, but this is the one and only statement that was found to be definitively false in the court proceedings.

What Now?

While the rolling paper company has not admitted that these statements are false, excluding the part about Alcoy, they agreed to remove all the statements from the packaging.

RAW papers’ packaging will not have certain terms and claims moving forward. You might already have a revamped pack.