Raw Sunchoke, Apple, and Cheddar Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon Calabrian chili oil
1 teaspoon Calabrian chili, seeds and stems removed, minced
¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¾ pound|340 grams sunchokes, thoroughly scrubbed until skin is clean of dirt
1 apple, preferably honeycrisp
2 ounces|60 grams aged cheddar
¼ cup sunflower seeds, toasted with grapeseed oil and salt
¼ cup sunflower sprouts
Directions
- Combine the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, Calabrian chili and oil, and pepper in a small bowl and whisk until salt has dissolved.
- Thinly shave the sunchokes and the apple on a mandolin into a medium bowl. If you don’t have a mandolin, you can use a knife.
- Using a fork, break the cheese up into rough chunks. Add it to the bowl along with the sunflower seeds and toss to combine. Adjust the acid and seasoning to taste.
- Spread on a serving platter or individual appetizer plates. Garnish with sunflower sprouts and serve.
