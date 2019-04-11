VICE
Raw Sunchoke, Apple, and Cheddar Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon Calabrian chili oil
1 teaspoon Calabrian chili, seeds and stems removed, minced
¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¾ pound|340 grams sunchokes, thoroughly scrubbed until skin is clean of dirt
1 apple, preferably honeycrisp
2 ounces|60 grams aged cheddar
¼ cup sunflower seeds, toasted with grapeseed oil and salt
¼ cup sunflower sprouts

Directions

  1. Combine the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, Calabrian chili and oil, and pepper in a small bowl and whisk until salt has dissolved.
  2. Thinly shave the sunchokes and the apple on a mandolin into a medium bowl. If you don’t have a mandolin, you can use a knife.
  3. Using a fork, break the cheese up into rough chunks. Add it to the bowl along with the sunflower seeds and toss to combine. Adjust the acid and seasoning to taste.
  4. Spread on a serving platter or individual appetizer plates. Garnish with sunflower sprouts and serve.

From: This Perfect Spring Salad Proves that Sunchokes Are the Most Underrated Vegetable

