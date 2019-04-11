Raw Sunchoke, Apple, and Cheddar Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon Calabrian chili oil

1 teaspoon Calabrian chili, seeds and stems removed, minced

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ pound|340 grams sunchokes, thoroughly scrubbed until skin is clean of dirt

1 apple, preferably honeycrisp

2 ounces|60 grams aged cheddar

¼ cup sunflower seeds, toasted with grapeseed oil and salt

¼ cup sunflower sprouts

Directions

Combine the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, Calabrian chili and oil, and pepper in a small bowl and whisk until salt has dissolved. Thinly shave the sunchokes and the apple on a mandolin into a medium bowl. If you don’t have a mandolin, you can use a knife. Using a fork, break the cheese up into rough chunks. Add it to the bowl along with the sunflower seeds and toss to combine. Adjust the acid and seasoning to taste. Spread on a serving platter or individual appetizer plates. Garnish with sunflower sprouts and serve.

From: This Perfect Spring Salad Proves that Sunchokes Are the Most Underrated Vegetable

