Ray-Ban’s Meta AI-Equipped Sunglasses Are $60 Off

Ever wanted to have a conversation with your sunglasses? No? Well, why the hell not? Anyway, you can if you buy a pair of shades with Meta AI packed into them. Yes, yes, I know—it sounds like they’d look painfully dorky, whatever they are.

But Ray-Ban makes a pair that pass perfectly as a pair of classic Wayfarers, at least to anybody who isn’t studying the absolute hell out of your face, at which point you have bigger problems than somebody noticing that you’re wearing AI-equipped sunglasses.

And right now, they’re on sale for $240, down from $300. Who knows how long it’ll last, because these usually do sell for the full $300.

hands-free features

You can start a live conversation with another person whose language you don’t speak, thanks to real-time translation through the Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses. It’s a lot less intrusive than busting out your phone and loading up Google Translate to stumble through conversations.

I always feel like such a tourist when I’m doing that. I mean I am one, but I prefer to stifle that knowledge down deep inside. Another travel-related feature is that you can ask your sunglasses (it feels weird to say that…) to identify what you’re looking at.

Maybe you’re passing by the National Museum of the American Indian—part of the Smithsonian Institution here in New York City—and want to know what building it’s in. The sunglasses will (supposedly) tell you that it’s located in the historic, mega-old Alexander Hamilton US Custom House.

The Ray-Bans will also let you set reminders just by saying “Hey Meta, remind me to (insert whatever you want here).” Or just ask them to play you some music or a podcast through your connected streaming service. Or ask them to snap a picture or record some video.

The idea is that you’ll have your sunglasses on your face, and whatever task you ask of it will be both more natural in the moment (and less obtrusive in spoiling the moment) and also quicker than whipping out your phone.

With non-AI Wayfarers retailing for a tick under $200, these Meta AI-equipped versions on sale for $240 aren’t much more.