Ray J Claims He Was ‘Almost Shot and Killed’ in Wild NSFW Rant

Ray J is lucky to be alive. At least that’s what we can infer from a new NSFW rant he recently posted on social media. Hot 97 reports that the singer took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to claim that he was “almost shot and killed.”

In his post, Ray reportedly said that someone “just tried to shoot me,” then added, “They tried to kill me and you want me to apologize? F— you…” Hot 97 noted that, currently, there is no word on who allegedly attempted to injure Ray J.

The alleged incident comes weeks after Ray J had an unfriendly run-in with Diddy’s sons, Quincy, Christian, and Justin at a Halloween party. TMZ previously reported that Ray J bumped into the three brothers at a costume party thrown by influencer Tara Electra.

According to reports, after the party was over Ray J was his manager David Weintraub, and model Amber Rose when they were approached in a parking lot by Diddy’s sons. The four men started to have some very heated words, with some insiders alleging that Justin and Christian seemed to want to turn the issue from a verbal one into a physical altercation.

Interestingly, the beef was temporarily squashed by Chris Brown who was nearby in his car and pulled up to break the men up and diffuse the tensions.

Hot 97 noted that Nicki Minaj asked Ray J if the rumors about the altercation were true, and he explained that they “didn’t have a fight,” but did get into “a big argument right outside the club” after the party. “This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive,” Ray J went on to say. “But it was the third time this happened so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself.”

“Even though I was talking s— and we were having a lot of crazy words, I was walking that way to avoid the issue. So that’s what happened, and it’s unfortunate,” Ray J added. He then shared that they “all got on the phone, and we talked for about 35 minutes,” seemingly implying that his feud with the brothers is over.