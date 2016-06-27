Ray J’s Manager, Wack 100, Responds to Kanye West’s “Famous” Video Like a Real Dick



Screenshot via TMZ

Ray J is, generally, kind of an asshole—something long known before his titanically petty 2013 single “I Hit It First,” a pseudo-diss track aimed at Kanye West and Ray J’s former sex tape partner Kim Kardashian. The Tom Green-assisted “smashed the homies” bit from the first season of his VH1 reality dating show For the Love of Ray J was the worst kind of meme; back in 2011, he allegedly punched Fabulous in the face for making a joke about his piano-playing skills, and three years later he copped a plea after facing sexual assault charges following an incident in a Beverly Hills hotel.

Basically, if you see Ray J’s name in the news, you can assume it’s in regards to some fuckery going down, and this story is no exception. Maybe you saw Kanye West’s instantly infamous “Famous” video over the weekend, in which he depicts himself in bed with a coterie of famous (GET IT?!?) celebrities, including Ray J himself. Ray J’s stayed silent on social media, but TMZ got a hold of his manager, the too-perfectly-named Wack 100 (who also manages the Game and, since punching him out, reportedly the legendary-for-all-the-wrong-reasons Stitches), to ask what his thoughts were on the video. Not to be too on-the-nose, but his response was pretty wack.

“If they didn’t show Ray J with his dick in Kim Kardashian’s mouth, then tell Kanye to go back and reshoot that shit,” Wack 100 told TMZ’s cameras. “Tell that nigga he’s a long way from Chicago. He’d better watch his motherfucking mouth.” It’s… not the smoothest repsonse, but what do you expect from the guy who actually signed on to be Ray J’s and Stitches’ manager? Watch the video below:

