Razer Just Announced This Sweet New Blade 14 Laptop—And You Can Buy It Now

Razer isn’t just back to selling laptops in the US after a short, tariff-induced hiatus. It’s back to introducing new laptops. Enter the Blade 14, the latest entry into Razer’s Blade family of gaming laptops.

So-named because of its 14″ screen, Razer announced the Blade 14 on May 19, 2025 and put it up for sale on the same day. I like to see that. None of this coy, “don’t you want me?” tease of announcing a product while holding it back from sale for weeks or months. Razer plays the straightforward game, and I’m digging it.

thinner than any other razer blade

Measuring only 0.62″ thick when folded, the Blade 14 is the thinnest entry to date in the Blade family, which is already so named because of the laptops’ obsessive focus on thinness.

Compare that to the Apple MacBook Pro M4, which measures 0.61″ thick. I know, I know. Apple fans will take that as a major win, but unless you’re a hair follicle, you’re not going to notice or miss that extra hundredth of an inch.

There are three configurations available, starting at $2,300 and topping out at $3,000. All three configurations share the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor. Spring for one of the two higher-end configurations and you’ll net one of Nvidia’s elusive, highly coveted RTX 5070 graphics cards.

The base-level Blade 14 packs 16GB of RAM, which is not bad but not exactly a speed demon made for the most demanding games. Step up to the available 32GB or 64GB of RAM for a true powerhouse. For storage, you get your choice of a 1TB or 2TB solid state drive.

Razer Blade 14 – Credit: Razer

It’s good to see Razer back to selling laptops in the US again. That it launched a new model and isn’t just bringing back existing models shows that it sees at least some semblance of stability that will keep it in the market.

It was wild when it pulled out, because Razer is a major player in the laptop market. Here’s to hoping that the new Blade 14 means that the Blade family will live on in the American market for years to come.