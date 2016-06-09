Mysterious Londoner Misiu Unearths Some Classic Italo Disco on Razor-N-Tape’s Latest Edit Release

Right in time for summer, our friends at Razor-N-Tape are back with another splendid edit release—this time from a mysterious Londoner who goes by the handle Misiu. Continuing their steady output of sought-after edits—check out disco don Al Kent’s recent blast from the past for a nice primer—the Brooklyn label is sharing with us the A-side’s loopy closer, “All A Dream.”

As is the case with edits, the track pulls from a beat of yesteryear, and co-label head Aaron Dae was nice enough to clue us in on the sample used for the trippy disco-meets-acid number. Say hello to Gary Low’s “I Want You,” a 1983 Italo stormer that probably soundtracked some steamy love affairs a couple of decades ago. Now it’s back in the form of Misiu’s edit, which grabs onto the underlying instrumentation of Low’s original, and injects a bunch of pungent piano keys and swirly 303s that return the whole shebang to the dancefloor.