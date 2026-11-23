R&B icons Jodeci were forced to cancel a November 22, 2026 appearance in Louisville, Kentucky, moments before it was scheduled to begin. Fans had already arrived at the venue, with one fan allegedly claiming they waited almost three hours, per a report from TMZ.

Reports indicate that a representative for the group came out on stage to share the update with fans. They told the crowd that primary lead vocalist K-Ci experienced a medical emergency, forcing the cancellation. As of November 23, there have been no updates on K-Ci’s condition or any details of the issue.

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Fans took to social media to share the news and discuss the cancellation. Many urged others to pray for K-Ci. “I know how disappointing it is to get dressed, make your way to the venue and find out the show isn’t happening,” one fan wrote. “And when you hear why, your first thought is, I hope he’s okay. The music can wait. Health comes first. Sending love to K-Ci and wishing him a smooth recovery.”

Fans Pray for K-Ci’s Speedy Recovery After Jodeci Cancels Show for Medical Emergency

Jodeci is currently on tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut album Forever My Lady. Their next scheduled date is November 24 in Memphis, Tennessee. Later they’ll make stops in Houston, New Orleans, Savannah, Nashville, Miami Beach, and many more. Their final show of 2026 is on December 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Currently, there’s been no word if the November 22 show will be rescheduled. However, fans were quick to share words of support and encouragement for K-Ci’s recovery. Many also mentioned his previous stroke, which he suffered in 2018. K-Ci fully recovered, but some comments highlighted the stress that touring can have on someone with his medical history.

“Touring is extremely tiring and stressful. Imagine doing it every day [for] 2 hours a show and you’re in your mid to late 50s,” one fan wrote. “That’s a lot for a healthy person — imagine someone who suffered a stroke in the past.”

Another fan commented, “They are scheduled to come to my city the week after next. K-Ci has already been the victim of a stroke so its imperative he takes it easy. Hope he gets well soon.”

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