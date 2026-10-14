R&B Singer Nearly Dies After Heart Attack on Stage, Gets Cleared to Perform Again Days Later

Anyone would think suffering a heart attack would mean taking a long time away to recover. However, for R&B singer Angela Northern, it took only days to be cleared to sing again after a medical emergency onstage. During a performance at a B.B. King’s Blues Club in Memphis, she revealed that she had “100% blockage” in one of her arteries. As a result, she needed a stent immediately. Thankfully, she’s no longer in the ICU after such a massive health scare.

“Fortunately, I was surrounded by friends and loved ones who immediately went into action and I received life saving medical assistance,” Angela Northern wrote on Facebook on October 10, 2026. “Sooooo many things could have gone soooo much worse, but I’m sooo grateful that they didn’t. I love all of you guys that helped me in the middle of it as well as those who checked on me afterwards. Full recovery is in view!”

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Naturally, you would think that full recovery would take quite some time. After all, the body needs some time to adjust after such a traumatizing experience. However, mere days after the emergency, she revealed she’s hitting the road once again to perform. After clearance from her doctors, Northern will go back to B.B. King’s and then play a festival in Brownsville, Tennessee.

R&B Singer Angela Northern Brushes Off Heart Attack in Order to Get Back on Stage

“I am at home, and I’m very grateful,” she shared in a video on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to God for giving me a way to come through this ordeal practically unscathed. I drove myself home from Memphis. The doctors cleared me to perform this Friday and Saturday. I’ll be at BB Kings this Friday and Saturday again. We are going to try it one more time and see what happens. Also, Saturday, I’ll be in Brownsville, Tennessee at a fall fest.”

Naturally, fans and supporters were overjoyed to see Angela Northern make such a tremendous recovery, especially in such a short time. “Thanks be to God for giving you another opportunity to be a blessing to many with your beautiful personality. May your experience be a testimony to to many!” one person replied to Angela Northern.

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