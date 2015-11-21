RBMA Paris To Be Postponed Until Further Notice

Last week, we reported that RBMA Paris would be halting all events for a week. Now, it seems, the festival will postpone its second term until further notice.

Today, RBMA Paris posted the following message on its homepage:

Suite aux tragiques évènements survenus à Paris, la Red Bull Music Academy Paris suspend toutes ses manifestations pour le moment. Toutes nos pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs familles.

Following the tragic events in Paris, the Red Bull Music Academy Paris is suspending all of its scheduled events. All of our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

The music institution went into further detail on its Facebook wall, stating that “[though] a large number of artists and international guests were scheduled to come into the city, the devastating events, and the subsequent uncertainty, made this impossible.” Though all performances, save for the closing night, have been cancelled, some of the lecturers, including Laurie Anderson, Teki Latex, and, Jean-Michel Jarre are pressing forward with their scheduled talks, shifting their topics to discuss “how art and artists respond to tragedy.”

The institution will continue its planned closing party, “Paris Now!” — a celebration of film and music that showcases Parisian culture.

