RBMA Shines a Light on Paris Vogue Scene In New Feature Film

Videos by VICE

In Realness With a Twisthowever, director Romain Cieutat turns his camera toward Paris’s burgeoning vogue balls that take place in underground clubs around the French capital. In the clip below, Cieutat follows a young gay dancer named Diga who, under the guise of attending football practice, secretly attends a vogue competition. Surreal and sweaty footage of dancers bending to an energetic soundtrack interplay between the narrative

RMBA also interviews Cieutat about his experience working with Parisian dancers, discussing his entry into voguing, the cultural background of the movement, and the nature of competitions and their categories, including the origin story behind the film’s title.

RBMA Paris is currently ongoing.