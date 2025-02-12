RC Car Fans, Get Ready to Gear Up for ‘Recharge’ With a New Trailer and a Steam Next Fest Demo

RC Cars were, and still are, a major part of many people’s lives. It’s a glorious hobby, bringing together people of all ages to enjoy something together. RC Cars have also had a wonderful history throughout video games, with games like Re-Volt powering many an afternoon for some gamers. I may have been more of a 3D Ultra Radio Control Racers Deluxe kinda guy. But, Recharge is looking like the perfect way to enjoy one of my favorite hobbies in the off-season. Winters in Wisconsin can be rather brutal, so I’ll happily jump into this one whenever I can.

Inspired by Games Like ‘Re-volt’, ‘Recharge’ Looks To Bring Rc Racing to a New Generation

From the moment I saw Recharge, I was in love. Its official trailer also gives players plenty of new information, a look into some of the indoor and outdoor tracks, and even a sneak peek of how customization may look. All of this is paired with some excellent visuals, powered by Unreal Engine 5. After seeing how well Tokyo Xtreme Racer paired with the engine? I can hardly wait to see how well Recharge is going to look on my PC.

Recharge also received a new release window, aiming for a Q2 2025 release. As the game has continued to grow bigger, the development team at Room Games wants to ensure that the game launches in the best possible state. I’d rather take a delay than a buggy release, so this is some good news to me. Between the high-octane action of Recharge and the slower-paced exploration of TrophyRC, it’s a great time to be an RC car fan.

If you’re eager to get hands-on with this particular title like I am, don’t fret. Recharge has officially been accepted into Steam Next Fest. For those unfamiliar with Next Fest, this means that a demo will be available to download and play from February 24 until March 10. This gives us plenty of time to hit the track, explore the world, and see how Recharge plays. I’m already prepping some additional space on my PC so I can get into this as soon as it’s available.