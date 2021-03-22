RCMP Discriminated Against Mom of Indigenous Man Who Was Shot Dead: Watchdog

After an Indigenous man was shot to death by a white farmer in Saskatchewan in August 2016, responding RCMP officers racially discriminated against his mother and family, a new RCMP watchdog report has confirmed.

Officers were insensitive towards Colten Boushie’s mother, Debbie Baptiste, and discriminated against her “with respect to her sobriety and credibility,” said the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) report.

Videos by VICE

Her family accused an officer of saying “get it together” and asking if Baptise had been drinking while she grieved.

“One or more RCMP members smelled her breath,” the CCRC wrote in its report.

Officers also checked Baptiste’s microwave to verify whether she was telling the truth when she said she was heating up her son’s dinner.

The report also found that RCMP media releases published soon after Boushie’s death were mishandled. “Media releases caused anguish for the family,” the findings say. “Although they did not contain inaccurate information, these releases could leave the impression that the young man’s death was ‘deserved.’”

Relationships between Boushie’s family and the RCMP were further eroded after officers showed up at Boushie’s funeral with the intention of sharing updates on the investigation. “Their attendance at the wake for this purpose was unreasonable,” the CRCC said.

Boushie was shot and killed in August 2016 after he and four other people from Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan drove onto the Gerald Stanley’s property of a white farmer, Gerald Stanley. Stanley and his son ran out and an altercation ensued, resulting in Boushie being shot and killed. Boushie was 22.

A jury found Stanley innocent of second-degree murder and manslaughter in February 2018, prompting Indigenous leaders and Boushie’s family to point out the lack of Indigenous representation in the court system and jury selection process.

Boushie’s family voiced concerns about racism throughout the investigation and eventually appealed to the CRCC after they felt a Saskatchewan RCMP review of the case was inadequate.

In a public statement, issued through Sunchild on Saturday, the family said it’s “pleased” the CRCC’s findings conclude there was no evidence that Boushie “participated in property offences,” allegations that fuelled hateful arguments from people who said property violations justified his death.

“The RCMP cannot forge a relationship with the Indigenous community if the RCMP continues to miss opportunities to take responsibility for the manner in which they mistreat Indigenous peoples across Canada, and the anguish its conduct caused so many families,” the family said.

The report issued 17 recommendations, including cultural awareness training and training to ensure witnesses are treated fairly.

In a response, Saskatchewan RCMP said 16 recommendations have already been implemented.

“We have acknowledged that systemic racism exists in the RCMP,” the statement says. “It is our hope that the report and the steps we have taken to implement the recommendations reinforces our commitment to transparency and accountability to the people we serve.”

A union representing members of the RCMP did not support the CRCC’s report. “It is clear that the CRCC relied more heavily on Ms. Baptiste’s version—demonstrating a bias against our members’ accounts,” said, Brian Sauvé, the president of the National Police Federation.

But RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki came out in support of the CRCC findings and Boushie’s family.

Lucki, who infamously said systemic racism doesn’t exist in the national police force before changing her mind, said the report—and the RCMP’s commitment to improvement—will enhance public confidence in the force.

Follow Anya Zoledziowski on Twitter.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story, Colten Boushie’s first name was spelled incorrectly in one instance.