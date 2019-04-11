Read Barack Obama’s Heartfelt Letter Celebrating Nipsey Hussle’s Life

On March 31, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33. His memorial service is today at the Staples Center, and it’s being streamed online. During the ceremony, Hussle’s longtime friend Karen Civil read a heartfelt letter from Barack Obama where the former President celebrated the late artist’s life and legacy.

In the letter, Obama explained that though he had never met Nipsey Hussle, he had been introduced to his music by his daughters. He wrote, “While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and only see gangs, bullets, and despair, Nipsey saw hope. He saw potential. He saw a community that even though its flaws, taught him to always keep going.” The letter continues, listing his work around his home, “He set an example for young people to follow and is a legacy worthy to follow.” Read the full letter below and watch a clip from the reading here.

Videos by VICE