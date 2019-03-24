Read the “brief letter” Congress just received about the Mueller report’s findings

Attorney General William Barr passed along a “brief letter” detailing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year probe to Congress Sunday.



Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a tweet Sunday that the “very brief letter” concerning the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election does not conclude President Donald Trump committed a crime but “also does not exonerate him.”

Barr’s letter comes a little more than a day after Mueller turned in his confidential final report. Barr said in a letter to Congress Friday that he would provide the report’s “principal findings.” What Congress just received, though, isn’t comprehensive, and legislators called for the report to be released in full.

Barr, however, has the discretion to decide which parts of the report he deems important to the public.

Democrats and civil rights organizations have already threatened legal challenges to view the report in its entirety — plus the evidence used to draft it.

The White House said in a tweet Friday that it hasn’t seen the report yet.

Cover image: Attorney General William Barr carries his briefcase as he arrives at his home in McLean, Va., on Saturday evening, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)