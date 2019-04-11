Read the charges against Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was indicted Thursday for breaking into U.S. government computers and conspiring with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to download classified documents and distribute them to the public.

The indictment alleges that Assange downloaded “approximately 90,000 Afghanistan war–related significant activity reports, 400,000 Iraq war-related significant activity reports, 800 Guantanamo Bay detainee assessment briefs, and 250,000 U.S. Department of State cables.”

Assange, 47, had been living in the Ecuador embassy in London since 2012 after being granted asylum by the country. The Ecuadorian president declared his amnesty terminated on Thursday, calling it “unsustainable.” He was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London on Thursday morning. He could face extradition to the U.S.

Cover image: Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court on April 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

