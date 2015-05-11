You’re Out of Your Element Until You Read the Emoji Translation of The Big Lebowski

As far as quotable cult classics go, it’s hard to find a better example than the Coen Brothers’ The Big Lebowski. That’s why it’s surprising it’s taken so long for a dedicated Duderino to follow the path laid out by The Bible, Moby Dick, and Alice in Wonderland with a scene-by-scene translation of the slacker epic. That fan turns out to be MetaFilter founder Matt Haughey, who began tweeting The Big Lebowskemoji at 11:30 last night with the simple description, “First 30min, each line is a new scene.” The next hour came throughout four more tweets, which you can decipher below. Or, if emoji cryptography isn’t your thing, skip right to the “DVD Extras” on Medium, which explain Haughley’s emojiscript line by line.

And, as promised:

