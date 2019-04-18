Read the entire Mueller report (well, except for the redactions)

The Mueller report is finally here. Well, most of it.

Attorney General William Barr released on Thursday a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly 400-page final report into President Trump’s ties to Russia and the question of whether the president obstructed justice.

Videos by VICE

The report focuses on two key questions. One looks at Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 election and whether members of the Trump campaign cooperated or conspired with that effort. The other weighs the evidence that Trump may have obstructed justice, without reaching a definitive conclusion that he did so.

Read the report here.

In a press conference less than two hours before the report dropped, Barr gave a full-throated defense of the president — and even parroted Trump’s own language of “no collusion.” Barr said that Mueller found 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice, but Barr determined they didn’t meet the threshold for criminality.

Barr and a team at the Department of Justice spent nearly four weeks redacting the report, and those omissions have been the subject of intense political wrangling with House Democrats, who have demanded to see the full, unedited report and underlying documents. But Barr took it upon himself to remove four categories of information from the document:

grand jury materials

classified intel

ongoing investigations

anything that violates the “privacy” of “peripheral third parties”

With that in mind, read the (redacted) report below.