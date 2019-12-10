Read the 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

It’s official: The Democrats just dropped two articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, laid out his case against the president, citing the “high crimes and misdemeanors” that his party believes the president committed. The allegations are relatively narrow, an indication that the impeachment effort will focus on Trump’s Ukraine scandal and not obstruction of justice allegedly committed during the Russia probe conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

They’re going after Trump for two impeachable offenses: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, both related to the way Trump handled the White House’s relationship with Ukraine.

“President Trump violated his oath to the American people and placed his own private interests ahead of our national security, and constitutes a threat to our election and government,” Nadler said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Such conduct is impeachable.”

Read the full articles of impeachment below:

