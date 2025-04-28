Ready To Try and Save the World as a Firefighter? ‘Into the Fire’ May Be Right up Your Alley, Then

Extreme weather conditions are one of my biggest fears. After getting trapped in a massive storm while I was driving home once, I can’t fathom the thought of thunderstorms. And I could never imagine the idea of trying to survive through something like a wildfire. I may need to try and conquer this fear, however, once Into the Fire finally releases. Set after a volcano erupts, this disaster extraction game is going to pit me against fire demons, extreme weather conditions, and everything in between. I don’t know if I’m mentally prepared for this one. But I know I’ve got to do what I can to try and save these folks. Even if it’s the last thing I do.

Screenshot: Starward Industries

A Unique Art Style and Plenty of Cosmic Horror Await in ‘Into the Fire’

One of the first things that immediately struck me about Into the Fire is the art style. A blend of realism, combined alongside outlines like a comic book, there’s not really anything on the market that looks quite like this. It’s not like Into the Fire needed more reasons to stand out from the crowd, either. The premise alone is unique, functioning as an “extraction shooter” of sorts. Rather than facing off against military goons, however, we’ll be tasked with saving folks from fire demons. No big deal, and no pressure.

Videos by VICE

The idea of needing to rush into burning buildings, fighting off these creatures, all while trying to keep people alive and safe, sounds stressful. But I think I’m ready to tackle this job. As long as I don’t have to deal with fire tornadoes or anything of the sort, I think my sanity will be strong enough to embark on this journey. At least, I think it’ll be. Only time will tell if my nerves are going to give out on me at the wrong moment.

Play video Video via Starward Industries on YouTube Video via Starward Industries on YouTube

I’m genuinely very intrigued to learn more about Into the Fire as it approaches its release window. The idea has me curious enough, and I genuinely love the way that this game looks. That retro-infusion of classic firefighting gear, alongside more futuristic “weaponry” looks very slick. I mean, it’s from the same studio that gave us The Invincible, so it’s bound to be a visual feast. I’m just not sure if I’ll be able to soak it all in with all the chaos happening around me.