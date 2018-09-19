Don’t Buy a Home with a Family Member Without A House Prenup

The biggest hurdle for young homebuyers can be getting together the down payment—typically around 20 percent of the sales price. And while you should never buy a home you can’t afford, one way to bring homeownership within reach is by co-buying with another family member and splitting the costs.



In the sixth episode of Real State, “Two Generations, One Home,” Christina and Jason Chadick talk about their decision to buy a house with Christina’s mom, Edwina Cusolito, and how they put all the “what ifs” in writing in a co-ownership agreement. “I thought it was really important to have everything stipulated on paper even though we’re all family because even families fight—especially when money is involved,” said Cusolito, who made the down payment, while Christina and Jason pay the monthly mortgage. Watch the video to learn how else they split costs and how they like their new living arrangement.