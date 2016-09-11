Watch Your Step in These Defiantly High-Up Vertigo Paintings

Staggering heights and underfoot views of a swirling modern, high rise city produce feelings of trepidation and exhilaration. Fabio Giampietro takes an everyday metropolis and imparts it with a foreboding, Hitchcock tone (film joke intended) in his elevated painting series, Vertigo.

The Milanese artist aims to both terrify and excite with his sky-high paintings. A spectator can either feel as if they are floating untethered in the air, launching higher and higher inside a glass elevator, or descending like a skydiver’s goPro. Despite the interpretation, Giampietro notes that his intent is not to speak to fears, but to inner desires.

The oil painter is a fan of pushing reality’s physical limits in his work. He often chooses to manipulate conceived images of cities and contort them into his own architectural designs, free from the laws of physics. In his upcoming project, the artist is partnering with digital artist, Alessio De Vecchi, to create a dimension-defying series, titled Hyper Planes of Simultaneity.

Ground yourself, and then take a look at the paintings of Vertigo, below:

Learn more about Fabio Giampietro on his website, here.

