Reality Star Turned Rapper Claims She’s Making Massive Money in Boxing Ring

Since 2020, we’ve seen Chrisean Rock transform multiple times. The reality star turned rapper continues to prove she has range and seemingly no physical limits. First, she appeared on the rapper Blueface’s OnlyFans reality show, called Blue Girls Club. On this show, she competed against other contestants and even got physical with Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of Blueface’s children, losing a front tooth during an altercation on the show. Ultimately, she won the show and signed with Blueface’s label.

Next, in 2022, she appeared on Baddies, a reality show on the Zeus Network, and later starred in Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love, with her former OnlyFans host and on-and-off boyfriend. Around this time, Blueface accused Rock of stealing his car. She was later arrested in Oklahoma on drug charges.

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A few months later, Blueface’s mother and sister accused Rock of physically assaulting them. In August 2022, she and Blueface got into a physical altercation on a sidewalk in Hollywood. And shortly after that, Blueface got into a fight with Rock’s father, in which she later defended Blueface. Chrisean Rock announced she was pregnant in January 2023. She gave birth to her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter (originally named Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.), in September 2023. Years later, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were briefly engaged in October 2026. They quickly called off the engagement just ten days later, on October 21, 2026.

Stepping Into The Ring in 2026

Aside from becoming a reality TV star, Rock released a string of singles throughout the early 2020s. Among these, she earned a minor hit with “Mr. Take Ya Bitch” with Lil Mabu in 2023. The diss track was aimed at her former boyfriend, Blueface, and the rapper’s manager, Wack 100. It peaked at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 24 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

On April 25, 2026, Chrisean “Holy Hands” Rock made her crossover boxing debut at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino. She impressively won her first bout against Zenith Zion for XRumble Fighting Championships. In September 2026, she defeated Ku’Shiyah Williams by second-round TKO in her professional boxing debut. She is scheduled to co-host the Influencer Fight Night at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino on November 20 and has already teased another fight. However, despite her suggestion that she might fight on November 20, the event’s official listing names her as a host, and no opponent has been announced.

During a recent livestream, Chrisean Rock showed viewers what she described as her boxing earnings. The rapper and reality show star displayed a figure of more than $849,000, though the amount hasn’t been independently verified. Although she’s hinted at fighting again on November 20, her participation in a bout has not been confirmed. It seems that after years of public confrontations involving Blueface and his family, she’s shifted her focus to in-ring bouts instead.

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