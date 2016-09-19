“Really Doe,” Danny Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt and Ab-Soul’s New Song Kicks Ass

Between Kanye’s “Champions” and Lil Yachty’s “All In,” it’s been a not bad year for the posse cut. Unfortunately for these guys, a new challenger approaches and his name is Danny Brown. Another cut from the upcoming Atrocity Exhibition, “Really Doe” rides a glockenspiel-speckled, tough-as-nails beat which allows Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, and Ab-Soul to really show off their rapping. Kendrick’s hook is a perfect anchor for the verses, in which Ab-Soul compares himself to Aleister Crowley and an exceptionally gruff Earl gets personal amidst the boasts. Crazy how Atrocity Exhibition is about to be completely incredible. Listen to “Really Doe” below.
Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.