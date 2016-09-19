“Really Doe,” Danny Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt and Ab-Soul’s New Song Kicks Ass

Between Kanye’s “Champions” and Lil Yachty’s “All In,” it’s been a not bad year for the posse cut. Unfortunately for these guys, a new challenger approaches and his name is Danny Brown.​ Another cut from the upcoming ​Atrocity Exhibition​, “Really Doe” ​rides a glockenspiel-speckled, tough-as-nails beat which allows Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, and Ab-Soul to really show off their rapping. Kendrick’s hook is a perfect anchor for the verses, in which Ab-Soul compares himself to Aleister Crowley and an exceptionally gruff Earl gets personal amidst the boasts. Crazy how Atrocity Exhibition​ is about to be completely incredible. Listen to “Really Doe” below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.​

