Really-Not-So-Short Ribs Recipe

This is a perfect dish for wintertime—it’s heavy and stewy and will leave you feeling stuffed until April. Like lamb, short ribs are a tough cut of meat and require a long time to cook. The ingredients here are ones that are likely in your fridge and pantry already: aromatic vegetables, rosemary, thyme, and chicken stock. The exception is baharat, a spice mix you can make yourself or get at specialty stores.

Serves 4 to 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Videos by VICE

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 large carrot, coarsely chopped

1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped

3 celery ribs, cut into ¼-inch pieces

1 large leek, white and light green parts only, cut into ¼-inch pieces

5 garlic cloves

4 fresh thyme sprigs

1 fresh rosemary sprig

1 bay leaf

4 cups|1 liter red wine

4 cups|1 liter chicken stock

½ cup|60 ml honey

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons Baharat

1 teaspoon sweet Hungarian paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

5 pounds|2.26 kg beef short ribs, rinsed

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oven to 350°F. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven or other large, heavy pot until it starts smoking. Add the carrot, onion, celery, leek, and garlic. Sauté until the vegetables start to caramelize, about 15 minutes. Add the thyme, rosemary, and bay leaf and sauté for another 5 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a boil, then reduce the mixture by half. Add the chicken stock, honey, salt, baharat, paprika, cumin, and pepper. Bring to a boil one last time, then lower the heat to simmer. The next part requires a little more movement, so use a pair of tongs for this one. Sandwich the short ribs between a layer of vegetables on the bottom and another layer of vegetables on top. Ladle some of the sauce over the short ribs, then cover with a lid. Bake in the oven until the meat is fork-tender, 2 ½ to 3 hours. Serve with the sauce.

Excerpted from Balaboosta by Einat Admony (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2013.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.