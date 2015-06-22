Rebel Soldiers Hold the Buffer Zone: Russian Roulette (Dispatch 109)

Caught between Ukrainian government forces and the pro-Russia separatists of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the village of Shyrokyne in the Donetsk region has seen on and off fighting for several months. Despite a ceasefire being declared in mid-February, shelling and sniper fire continue to rain down from both sides. Locals are left behind to watch helplessly as food supplies run low.

VICE News follows the 8th Separate Mobile Brigade, a group of pro-Russia rebel soldiers, as they hold their positions at the buffer zones in Shyrokyne. During an intense exchange of fighting, one of their fighters does not make it back alive.

Videos by VICE

Watch “Russian Roulette (Dispatch 108)”

Read “US Plan for Eastern Europe Is ‘Not Provocative,’ Says NATO Head — Yet Moscow Disagrees”