Rebranding the AK-47: A Weapon of Peace

With sales of Kalashnikov’s firearms severely impacted by sanctions imposed by the US last summer against the Russia-based company, the gunmaker has since rebranded its firearms as “weapons of peace.”

VICE News traveled to Kalashnikov’s headquarters in Moscow to speak with its new CEO Alexey Krivoruchko about the impact of sanctions on his company. We also met with the public relations agency heading up the campaign to find out more about the rebranding of its famous assault rifles.

