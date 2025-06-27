‘Recharge’ Bursts Into Early Access on July 28, and I Can’t Wait To Start Customizing My Own RC Car

Growing up in the middle of nowhere in the Midwest, I spent a lot of time playing with RC cars. My 1994 Traxxas Rustler may be old by today’s standards, but I’ve spent a lot of time over the past few years refurbishing and bashing it like it’s brand new. That being said? I’ll be more than happy to make it a shelf queen once Recharge finally releases into Early Access. I’ll still be taking my Z06 Evolution out to rip on the track, but I’ll be doing my best to recreate my childhood RC car in Recharge on July 28.

Screenshot: ROOM Games

After Diving Into the ‘Recharge’ Demo Earlier This Year, I Don’t Think I Could Be Any More Excited for This

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve grown to respect RC cars a lot more than I used to. Gas, electric, or anything in between; they’re just a blast to mess around with. Now that I’ve bought my own house, I was considering turning a portion of my backyard into a track, but now I don’t need to worry about that. Recharge will let me partake in one of my favorite hobbies regardless of the weather, the time of day, or wherever I am. Bringing near-photorealistic visuals to the forefront, Recharge looks stunning in motion. I wouldn’t be surprised if I spent just as much time snapping pictures as I did playing.

Dropping into Early Access is a great thing for a game like this, especially one that’s so wrapped up with its community. Taking community feedback into consideration, Recharge is hoping to become the premier multiplayer racing game we’ve always dreamed of. Recharge has a large and active Discord community, and Room Games are hoping to work with their fans to help shape the future of the game. According to the Steam Description for Early Access:

“While the core gameplay mechanics are already polished, Early Access allows us to gather invaluable feedback from the community to refine features, improve balance, and introduce new content. This collaborative approach helps us work towards delivering the best possible experience for our players.”

Screenshot: ROOM Games

‘Recharge’ Can Be Competitive or Chill. You Don’t Have to Just Pick One Option

More than anything, though? I’m excited that I’ll be able to customize and create the car of my dreams. Recharge offers an in-depth customization option that will let me tweak my vehicle to my exact specifications. Swapping shells, engines, and everything else without it completely wrecking my wallet? Sign me right up. Maybe I can try to make a little drift car like my little UDI. The possibilities are seemingly endless, and I’m very eager to see how much customization there is.

Play video Video via Recharge on YouTube Video via Recharge on YouTube

Recharge is one of those games I’ve been hyped on for the longest time. After discovering the game on TikTok and diving into the demo, I’ve been impressed with what the team at Room Games has been working on since the start. But knowing that Early Access is right around the corner, and folks can sign up for playtesting? I know exactly what my next month is going to look like. Just give me the ability to use my standard RC controller, and I’m sold on this one forever.