Record Cocaine Haul Uncovered in Banana Boxes From Ecuador

Spanish police are going bananas after their latest drug bust. In a Wednesday press release, the National Police and the Tax Agency announced that they’d made the biggest drug bust in Spanish history and the second biggest in all of Europe. The source? A banana shipment from Ecuador.

Police grew suspicious of the shipment when they found that the Ecuadorian exporter had a history of illegal trafficking. Concern grew when, upon arrival to Algeciras on Oct. 14, discrepancies were detected between the declared and actual cargo. This led cops to open the container and uncover a shocking amount of cocaine.

The container was full of boxes containing bananas, as expected. Behind the fruit-carrying boxes, though, were identical boxes housing the drugs. Bricks of cocaine, which were the exact size of the boxes they were in, were discovered in the back boxes.

In the shipment, police found 13 tons of cocaine, which is more than 25,000 pounds. Before this bust, the largest drug find in Spain came in 2023, when police seized 9.3 tons of cocaine.

After the bust, police raided five locations in Madrid and Alicante. During these raids, police seized loads of documents that will soon be analyzed by investigators.

One woman, who is a partner of the company receiving the illicit shipment, was arrested in Toledo. Two managers of the importing company are on the run.