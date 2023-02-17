No Pain, All Gain: The Best Recovery Sneakers for Runners

We all know the benefits of regular cardiovascular exercise, but hardcore running takes its toll on the ole’ joints after a while, even if you’re doing so in a premium sneaker. We’re not looking to need a walker or hip replacement by the time we’re 50, so great footwear is one of our top priorities. After years of sprinting, jogging and testing out tons of amazing footwear for running, I know a thing or two about trainers—but what about when it comes time to wind down? These platform cowboy boots just aren’t cutting it anymore.

Whether you’re speed walking, sprinting around the local pickle fest, or running off the feast you devoured after visiting your nonna, you need a staple shoe that will give you support after your run session is up. Now that it’s winter, sandals are not an option, unless you want a roaring case of frostbite to go with that runner’s knee. To keep you (and, more importantly, your feet) recharged for your next workout, you’re gonna need a thoughtfully designed recovery shoe—and yes, that’s a category you should be paying attention to. The best recovery shoes from Hoka, New Balance, OOFOS, Kizik, and Kane will give your feet the spa-like treatment they deserve after a session of pounding pavement. Here are the best shoes for soothing sore feet, from sneakers to Croc-like clogs.

Hoka Ora Recovery Shoe 2

If a sneaker doesn’t require the constant labor of tying laces, we’re hooked. This Hoka shoe claims to be “pillows for your feet” with a memory foam heel and elastic band at the ankle for foot-cradling support. They have a 4.2-star rating, with one reviewer lauding their “Hoka magic.” To be honest, just the fact they’re Hokas is enough to persuade us.

New Balance 990v5 Core shoe

An icon of dad style for decades (or, at the very least, five different iterations), these versatile sneakers are an amazing walking shoe with their Ortholite insert and supportive yet firm midsole. They come in six different widths, which we personally have never seen before, meaning there’s an option for anyone and everyone’s foot shape. These are an absolute trusty pick with its 4.2 star-rating and over 3,400 customer reviews on New Balance’s website. One reviewer claims they’re “the best shoes [they’ve] had in 10 years”—pretty impressive.

OOFOS Eezee shoe

Eezees are like Vans for runners. They look somewhat similar to Vans’ iconic slip-ons, but offer a four-way stretch, canvas-like material that contours to the entire foot. They also have OOfoam technology that absorbs 37% more impact compared to traditional footwear, which results in a reduction of stress on knees, ankles, and joints. If you have a habit of getting your shoes dirty, they’re also machine-washable.

Kizik Athens shoe

The people of the internet have deemed the Athens shoe to be perfection, with a solid five-star rating and over 14,900 customer reviews. These sneaker-like kicks have something called “Rabbit Foam,” which provides generous bounce-back and surprising durability. The brand claims it feels like “a thousand angels massaging your feet”—intriguing, indeed! This shoe also has breathable fabric for maintaining non-sweaty feet and rubber traction pods so there will be no slipping on puddles, slick floors, or, god forbid, random bananas.

Kane Revive shoes

These unisex stunners are like Crocs kicked up a notch. The raised footbed nodes activate blood flow in key pressure points, while also offering a rebound for smooth transferability and energy return from your heel to toes. They’re also a little more au natural thanks to a foam constructed out of… Brazilian sugar cane??? Long story short, expect epic cushioning.

