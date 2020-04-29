People Are Successfully Recreating Their Favourite Fast Food at Home

To tide people through quarantine last week, IKEA released the recipe to its famed Swedish meatballs, a popular menu item that sometimes distracts us from buying the furniture we visited the store for in the first place. People went wild trying to replicate the creamy goodness.
Fast food staples like these are normally available in an instant, scarfed down hurriedly and gratefully to tide us through a busy day. But in the time of coronavirus, you have to work for it.
Videos by VICE
As people continue to stay indoors, some are now satisfying their cravings by recreating their favourite fast food staples at home. Some replicas are so impressive, they might even be better than the real deal.
Just look at this perfect rendition of the Sausage and Egg McMuffin.
And this exquisite gourmet McMuffin.
This guy generously shared how he made his own Chicken McNuggets.
For the chronically sweet-toothed, prepare to be inspired by these homemade Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
This home cook whipped up an entire In-N-Out meal and it looks spectacular.
So do these Popeyes-inspired chicken sandwiches deep fried to golden brown perfection.
KFC has not revealed its top secret recipe with 11 herbs and spices this quarantine season, but that’s not stopping some people from trying to recreate that distinct umami flavour at home.
This attempt at Colonel Sanders’ famed chicken even got a stamp of approval from KFC, with a score of 9/10 on #ratemyKFC.
A 9/10 is even more impressive when you consider how brutal KFC can be to less gifted contestants.
A Starbucks chocolate Frappuccino and a whole frosted cake? Talk about overachieving in quarantine.
And finally, feast your eyes on these stunning homemade Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supremes.
While fast food is conventionally associated with lazy days, these home cooks show that a love of fast food and a dose of cabin fever is enough to make magic happen in the kitchen.
Find Koh Ewe on Instagram.