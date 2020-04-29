People Are Successfully Recreating Their Favourite Fast Food at Home

To tide people through quarantine last week, IKEA released the recipe to its famed Swedish meatballs, a popular menu item that sometimes distracts us from buying the furniture we visited the store for in the first place. People went wild trying to replicate the creamy goodness.

Iftar Day 3: Home made Ikea meatballs and gravy. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/vPgJFhtXw1 — △⃒⃘ (@shasharusley) April 26, 2020

Fast food staples like these are normally available in an instant, scarfed down hurriedly and gratefully to tide us through a busy day. But in the time of coronavirus, you have to work for it.

As people continue to stay indoors, some are now satisfying their cravings by recreating their favourite fast food staples at home. Some replicas are so impressive, they might even be better than the real deal.

Just look at this perfect rendition of the Sausage and Egg McMuffin.



Homemade sausage and egg McMuffin pic.twitter.com/A2ScSRQYxc — ✨Melonie Goff✨ (@crystalheart101) April 25, 2020

And this exquisite gourmet McMuffin.

This guy generously shared how he made his own Chicken McNuggets.



For the chronically sweet-toothed, prepare to be inspired by these homemade Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

#TheBestBreakfastHas to be the homemade Krispy Kreme donuts my son and I made Monday. pic.twitter.com/fCNZ2uhq1F — Bird Ho 🐓 (@CapGraybeard) April 24, 2020

This home cook whipped up an entire In-N-Out meal and it looks spectacular.

homemade In-N-Out double-double with animal style fries! The burger has a funny shape but everything tasted bomb pic.twitter.com/nMfA0RsOZU — zobocat (@zobocatIRL) April 28, 2020

So do these Popeyes-inspired chicken sandwiches deep fried to golden brown perfection.

#QuarantineKitchen getting serious. I present you with my homemade Popeyes chicken sandwich 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5ruErC7IPw — Jenna Medvigy (@JennaMedvigy) April 27, 2020

KFC has not revealed its top secret recipe with 11 herbs and spices this quarantine season, but that’s not stopping some people from trying to recreate that distinct umami flavour at home.

This attempt at Colonel Sanders’ famed chicken even got a stamp of approval from KFC, with a score of 9/10 on #ratemyKFC.

A 9/10 is even more impressive when you consider how brutal KFC can be to less gifted contestants.

This is the saddest thing I’ve seen and I’ve watched the Futurama episode were the dog waits outside for Fry. 3/10. #RateMyKFC https://t.co/RGmSRgXliK — KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) April 7, 2020

I wore my new Dr Martens for the first time today to pop to the shop. That was less painful than looking at this. BBQ sauce touching the mash?!



Gravy needs a few thousand extra granules, too.



Chicken looks decent though. 4/10. #RateMyKFC https://t.co/zAJTwCM3Ah — KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) April 6, 2020

A Starbucks chocolate Frappuccino and a whole frosted cake? Talk about overachieving in quarantine.



And finally, feast your eyes on these stunning homemade Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supremes.

While fast food is conventionally associated with lazy days, these home cooks show that a love of fast food and a dose of cabin fever is enough to make magic happen in the kitchen.



