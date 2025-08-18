RECUR Is a Time-Bending Puzzle Platformer That Looks Amazing

We are long past the days of tossing newspapers into mailboxes on a bike in Paperboy. Now we have postmen saving the world from the apocalypse using time manipulation. And in RECUR, you do just that.

RECUR HAS A GREAT TIME CONTROL MECHANIC

RECUR is a puzzle-platformer with a very interesting gameplay mechanic. Your character can control time by going either forward or backward. This affects the world around him and allows him to solve the various puzzles based on which direction is needed.

I first became aware of this game on Instagram, which is a surprising place to discover it. The video shown involved a rooftop chase, a dog and a bit of physical violence. There’s a shorter version on YouTube but it’s a great look at how the mechanic works.

“You’re just an average postman, but today is anything but average. It’s the end of the world, and you suddenly have the power to control time itself. By moving forwards or backwards, you alone control the flow of time to solve problems, change outcomes, and discover secrets as you try to save the world.

You need more than just reflexes to save the world: you’ll need to use your time-bending abilities to solve puzzles and traverse gargantuan obstacles. Explore a world falling apart in your quest to put things right. Or left.”

The game’s narrative will likely reveal the origin of your powers as well as the cataclysmic event plaguing the world. I’m not sure how deeply developer Kaleidoscube is looking to delve into the narrative, but there is some real storytelling potential here, and I’m eager to see how it unfolds.

RECUR currently has no release date. It is currently only available on PC, but I hope it will be released on PS5/Xbox/Switch 2 in the future. It’s available to wishlist on Steam right now