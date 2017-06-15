Red Bull Music Academy is Returning to Berlin for Its 20th Anniversary

Next year, Red Bull Music Academy is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the invite-only workshop and festival is marking it by returning to the city where it all started: Berlin, Germany.

The month-long series, split into two terms (September 8 – 28 and September 29 – October 12), offers 60 spots for up-and-coming musicians to attend lectures by established artists, participate in studio sessions, and collaborate with their peers. The Academy will also host performances and club nights across the city. Applications are open until September 4, 2017. For more information, head here.

Red Bull Music Academy launched in Berlin in 1998, and has traveled to cities around the world including Dublin, Rome, Cape Town, New York City, Paris, and most recently Montreal in 2016. Alumni of the program include Nina Kraviz, Flying Lotus, Xosar, Evian Christ, and Hudson Mohawke.

“Even though the Academy has touched down in many different cities since [its first year], we always carried a piece of Berlin with us on our journey,” RMBA wrote on their website. “Whether via the contribution of lecturers and studio team members like Modeselektor, Moritz von Oswald, Dixon, Mo and Carsten Nicolai; or as an attitude that refuses to recognize walls of any kind, Berlin is part of the Academy’s DNA.”

RBMA have also shared a 49-track compilation of music recorded during their Montreal sessions, Various Assets. Download it here.