Red Cabbage Wedge Salad Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

½ cup|140 grams whole-grain mustard

¼ cup|60 ml pure maple syrup

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, toasted

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

for the salad:

2 thick-cut bacon slices (about ¼ pound|113 grams), cut crosswise into ¼-inch pieces

2 tablespoons|30 ml canola oil

1 medium head red cabbage, cut into sixths, loose outer leaves removed but core intact

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ tart apple, such as Gala or Honeycrisp, cored and sliced into thin wedges

½ Asian pear, cored and sliced into thin wedges

handful of frisée leaves

4 roasted shallots, peeled and coarsely chopped

½ cup raw pumpkin seeds, toasted

Directions

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, maple syrup, vinegar, and fennel seeds. Whisk in the canola and olive oils; season to taste with salt and pepper.

Make the salad: Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook, stirring, until golden brown. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a paper towel–lined plate and set aside.

Add the canola oil to the bacon fat in the pan. Set the wedges of cabbage in the pan, cut-side down. Add the butter and sear the cabbage, turning once, until each wedge is browned on both sides and tender, about 10 minutes. Transfer the cabbage to a plate, season to taste with salt and pepper, and let cool slightly.

Arrange the wedges of cabbage cut-side up on a platter or individual plates. Top each wedge with some of the apple and pear slices and a few leaves of frisée, tucking them into the layers of cabbage. Drizzle with the dressing and top with some of the bacon, roasted shallots, and pumpkin seeds. Serve immediately, with the remaining dressing alongside.

Excerpted from Homegrown by Matt Jennings (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2017.

