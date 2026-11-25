Since the beginning of November, Red Dead Online has been offering special rewards and challenges, with the week of Thanksgiving featuring not one, but two, unlockable outfits, along with other perks. From building an outfit throughout the month, to earning extra rewards and points, here is what Red Dead Online players have been earning in November – and which prizes they can nab this week.

Red Dead Online players are likely familiar with Cripps, the camp manager who helpfully packs up everything and moves it to the next location, while also serving an important role for anyone who chooses a Trader role. As a Trader, players can collect and trade in various pelts, skins, feathers, and other animal detritus to Cripps. In return, players earn the XP that allows them to level up, along with goods they can sell for in-game currency.

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For the month of November, gamers can earn even more with Trader sales, bringing in three times the usual amount of RDO$, XP, and Role XP. It’s important to make sure they are careful when bringing down a deer or other animal, and it’s not just for bragging rights. During this event, Traders can earn 2X Trader Materials, which Cripps can turn into goods, when they deliver Perfect Carcasses, Pelts, Skins and Hides.

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Red Dead Online’s Thanksgiving Event Is Here. Here’s Everything You Can Unlock.

To make sure an animal will yield a “Perfect” hide, players first need to make sure they have found a three-star animal, which they can see when they look at the animal through a pair of binoculars or simply by aiming at the creature. After that, the player must make sure they make a clean shot.

On the trade route itself, players can team up with friends to defend the train carrying the goods, which is at risk of being overrun by a flood of bandits. Successfully completing the mission will earn the player three times the usual RDO$ and XP.

And all month long, players have worked to put together the Pittman Outfit, which includes a neckerchief, hat, and boots. Any time in November, logging on to Red Dead Online will earn gamers the Pittman Shirt, while playing specifically as a Trader through the end of the month will bring in the Pittman Hat.

This week alone, players can earn a wealth of rewards. Moving up five ranks as a Trader or earning a Trader Rank 15 means receiving the Pittman Coat and the Prairie Moon Camp Flag. Simply playing the game this week will earn the Cordell Outfit and the Coronation Buckle for their belts.

And – fittingly enough, for the week of Thanksgiving – selling any turkeys they have hunted down earns the player quite a bit of RDO currency. In fact, trading a turkey to the Butcher, who can be found in various cities and towns on the map, will bring the player 10X RDO$.