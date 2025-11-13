Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Leaked, Port and PS5 Upgrade Confirmed

A Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch 2 port has been leaked early online. A new rating by the ESRB just confirmed months of previous rumors, and also revealed the long-awaited RDR2 PS5 upgrade fans have been waiting for.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Rated for Nintendo Switch 2

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Nintendo

Back in October, there was a rumor floating around that Rockstar Games was actively working on bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to the Nintendo Switch 2. While there had been numerous leaks and rumblings about it previously, nothing was ever officially announced. However, we now don’t have to speculate anymore as RDR2 for Switch 2 has just been confirmed.

On November 13, Red Dead Redemption 2 was officially rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) for the Nintendo Switch 2. Based on the game’s rating page, it doesn’t appear that the long-awaited Switch port will get any additional content, although I can’t help but find the ESRB’s mention of the game’s profanity amusing.

Screenshot: ESRB

“One sequence depicts a man injecting himself with a syringe full of cocaine. The words ‘f**k,’ ‘sh*t,’ and ‘c*nt’ appear in the game.”

Yep, sounds about right for a Rockstar Games title. Interestingly, the Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 ratings page may have also tipped us off to a next-gen patch for the game as well. On the official page, it lists RDR2 for Switch 2, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have a confirmed release date for RDR2 on the Switch 2. However, games typically tend to release about 3 to 6 months after being rated by the ESRB. This isn’t always the case. There have been games that were rated, only to not launch for years. But those are more the exception to the rule.

Assuming this port has been in the works for a few years now (as has been rumored), then a release shouldn’t be far off. Based on previous ESRB ratings, RDR2 Switch 2 Edition could launch anywhere from November 2025 to January 2026. I wouldn’t be too shocked if we even saw it released in December, just in time for this year’s holiday rush. Honestly, it would be a killer app for the Switch 2 this Christmas.

RDR2 PS5 Next-Gen Patch Coming Soon?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As mentioned above, the other exciting news is the possible confirmation of the long-awaited RDR2 next-gen patch. While Red Dead Redemption 2 can be played on PS5 and Xbox, it’s an old-gen port. Unfortunately, it’s capped to lower resolutions, and it only runs at 30FPS. As a result, many fans have been begging Rockstar Games for years to release a proper next-gen port.

With the new Red Dead Redemption 2 ESRB rating listing PS5 and Xbox Series, it seems to confirm a next-gen version of the game is also launching soon. As far as what improvements it could have, that’s anyone’s guess. But RDR2 is so graphically gorgeous already, all it would need is proper 1440p and 60FPS, and it would be good to go. Although I do admit, seeing a sunset with Arthur Morgan with HDR on would be drool-worthy.