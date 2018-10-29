We Finally Got Our Hands on ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

On Waypoint Radio 198, Austin and Rob are still living Subterfuge, Danielle is getting in to the Halloween spirit with some spooky indie horror games, and just about everyone is finally playing Red Dead Redemption 2. The team then dips into the question bucket to discuss the impulse to monetize or professionalize our hobbies, Danielle and Patrick make a quick and dirty list of their top 5 platformers, and we return to the Dishcourse to ask “What makes a good sandwich, contents or bread?”

Discussed: Subterfuge, Stay, Paratopic, Red Dead Redemption 2, Mega Man 2, Super Mario 3D World, Donkey Kong Country 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Banjo Kazooie, Mark of the Ninja, Super Meat Boy, Braid.

