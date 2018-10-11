It’s Hard to Go Back to the Old West in ‘Red Dead Redemption’

Spoilers for the first half of Red Dead Redemption, and content warning for discussion of sexual violence and racist language.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 right around the corner, the Waypoint crew: Natalie, Patrick, Rob, Austin, and Danielle (with Cado on production!) saddled up to revisit the first open-world game in the series, 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. Here in our first episode of a two-part podcast, we played up until protagonist John Marston’s journey to Mexico, and friends, what a journey it is.

We dive deep into one of Rockstar’s least subtle intros, into the finicky mechanics, the one-note characters, the beautiful skyboxes and moments that work—as well as the elements that just plain don’t.

