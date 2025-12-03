Red Dead Redemption’s Latest Release Means Rockstar Games Is Committed to a Platform No One Expected

Red Dead Redemption originally dropped all the way back in 2010, but the the iconic open-world western is still finding ways to break records and make history for Rockstar Games after all these years.

Red Dead Redemption Mobile Arrives on Netflix Games

Although most news surrounding Rockstar Games this year has focused on the trailer reveal and delays for Grand Theft Auto 6, that isn’t the only project the developer has been pulling together. This week the developer joined Netflix in announcing that Red Dead Redemption is now available on Netflix Games and seems to further prove Rockstar’s willingness to collaborate with the streaming service.

Considering the long-running success of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its constant domination of sales charts, even 12 years after launch, it’s a bit surprising that it is Red Dead Redemption hitting Netflix Games next and joining San Andreas in the available catalog.

At this time, Rockstar has not confirmed any additional games coming to the service and San Andreas is scheduled to leave Netflix on December 12. Future collaborations will likely depend on the download numbers and engagement time that Red Dead Redemption sees on the platform. But could it mean that Red Dead Redemption 2 eventually will come to Netflix?

How To Play Red Dead Redemption Mobile

The new mobile version of Red Dead Redemption and the accompanying Undead Nightmare content are now available on compatible iOS and Android devices. Gamers with a Netflix subscription are able to download and play the Rockstar classic via the Netflix app. The mobile version includes mobile-friendly controls and a performance mode to enable higher frame rates for select devices.

The mobile version of the game features the complete single-player experiences of both titles, and also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition.

Free Upgrade for current owners on select consoles

In addition to the iOS and Android release, Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are also now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Gamers who already own Red Dead Redemption on a previous generation console can take advantage of free upgrades and enhancements on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions.

The console upgrades include the following enhancements:

-A smooth 60 frames-per-second experience

-Enhanced image quality

-HDR Support

-Resolutions of up to 4K supported on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

-Support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and fluid 60 FPS high-resolution performance on Nintendo Switch 2

These upgrades allow users to carry over game progress, as well.

What Other games are available through Netflix?

The library of video games available through a Netflix membership is pretty substantial and the available content rotates in and out from month to month, similar to the way Game Pass or other subscription services work. At this time, there are a handful of standout games available through Netflix that may stand out to gamers if they haven’t played them yet or are looking for a classic to revisit.

–Arranger

-Oxenfree

-Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

-GTA: San Andreas (leaving December 12)

-Twelve Minutes

-Dead Cells: Netflix Edition

Netflix subscribers can visit the app and check out the Mobile Games section to peruse the full list of available titles.