Red Hot Chili Peppers Honor Rick Rubin at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Silliest Way Possible

Anyone who knows about Rick Rubin can immediately identify what he looks like. He always sports the wildest, scruffiest beard and balding head you could imagine. A lot of times, you’ll also catch him with a pair of shades and walking around completely barefoot. Consequently, during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Red Hot Chili Peppers thought there wasn’t a better way to honor him than to recreate his infamous look.

At the Rock Hall, Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante all put on their most outrageous beards and balding heads for Rubin. Then, they performed their big hit “Give It Away” from their classic album Blood Sugar Sex Magik. Check it out below:

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Rick Rubin played a pivotal role in producing the band’s big breakthrough in 1991. The Red Hot Chili Peppers were dissatisfied with their previous producer Michael Beinhorn and sought someone else. Rubin came in and helmed the musical direction of the album, from drum beats to melody to the songwriting process itself.

Moreover, he was the reason the band recorded in the mansion that magician Harry Houdini once allegedly lived in. Kiedis and Frusciante lived in the house during the recording process, while Smith opted to come and go accordingly.

Rick Rubin Gets Honored by Neil Young and Red Hot Chili Peppers at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rubin himself was inducted into the Rock Hall by iconic singer/songwriter Neil Young. There, he profusely praised the legendary producer for his various talents in the studio. However, above all else, Young lauded his singular ability to cancel out all the noise at his studio. “The music is all that’s allowed in,” he said (as captured by Ultimate Classic Rock). “The people that make the music are cared for because they’re recognized.”

As far as the acceptance speech itself, Rick Rubin kept his messaging short and sweet. “You can’t kill rock and roll. Thank you,” he told the crowd.

His relationship with Neil Young spans across years, as he’s recorded numerous albums at Rubin’s at his Shangr-La studio in Malibu, California. Moreover, they apparently began working together as far back as the late 90s. But their musical interactions properly started with his 2022 album World Record. Rick Rubin ended up co-producing the affair alongside rock band Crazy Horse.

“The idea of using a producer means turning over control. That’s not something in Neil’s nature. He used Rick as a guide,” guitarist Nils Lofgren told Rolling Stone. “It was never like, ‘You’ve got to do it this way.’ That’s just not going to work with Neil, and Rick knows that. But he would sometimes say things like, ‘Why don’t you try that one on acoustic guitar?’ or ‘Try going down a different road on this one.’ At times, it allowed Neil to show up and just be a singer and guitar player.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF