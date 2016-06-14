Flea Can Bass Harder Than Anyone Else Even When There is No Bass In His Hands

We’ve banged on about the various merits of Carpool Karaoke enough already, so I’ll keep this brief, because there’s a lot to get through. The latest episode features Red Hot Chili Peppers and in 15 of the most emotionally confusing minutes in television history, Anthony Kiedis wrestles James Corden on a stranger’s lawn, Flea continues to bass harder than anybody in the history of time despite not even having a bass on his person, and we finally find out exactly what it is Red Hot Chili Peppers have got that they’re going to give to your mum. Also, since this is being published before watershed, I feel compelled to warn you that the programming you are about to watch also features James Corden air drumming to “The Zephyr Song” with his top off.

Finally, please appreciate this picture:

Okay, now enjoy: