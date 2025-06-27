Red Pandas Banned From Doing Wake-Up Calls at Chinese Hotel

There was, for a brief moment, a hotel in Chongqing, China, that let you the gently awakened by the presence of a bear in your room. It wasn’t a grizzly or a polar. It was one of the cuddlier types: a red panda.

The internet has fallen in love with red pandas, and for good reason. They’re friggin’ adorable. Unfortunately, in a hyper-connected age where cool niche things are only cool and niche for about eight minutes before they become gigantic mainstream smash hits, the red panda wake-up call drew a little too much attention.

Turns out federal regulators don’t like it when you unleash a wild animal in people’s rooms. Go figure. Nanny state cowards.

It all started when 28-year-old Huang Wei, a guest at the LocaJoy River & Holiday Hotel, posted a video on Xiaohongshu (Chinese Instagram, basically). In it, a red panda frolics across his bed while he, half-buried in blankets, giggles with mad delight.

The animal even delicately snacks on treats fed by hotel staff. It seems I can dream. Like it’s too good to be true. For a little bit, it wasn’t.

Wei called it a “joyful experience,” and…yeah. Seems like it would be. Beats the hell out of getting jolted awake by your smartphone alarm or your upstairs neighbor’s blender as it pulverizes their morning protein shake. Guests could also spend quality time with the animals during morning and afternoon sessions downstairs.

The very internet that popularized it is also the very same that is responsible for its abolishment. Critics online pointed out that red pandas are an endangered species in China, and having them prance around hotel beds might not be the best idea.

China’s wildlife protection laws, which are ironclad and enforced with an iron fist, require “safety management measures” for any wild animal used in performances. Somehow, letting a wild animal romp on groggy hotel guests doesn’t qualify. Weird.

China’s Chongqing Forestry Bureau swiftly stepped in. They labeled the practice “inappropriate” and ordered it stopped immediately. The hotel’s owner, the Animal Theme Park of Chongqing Leheledu Travel Co. Ltd., did have a license to breed red pandas. But hotel staff had ignored basic rules like providing adequate space and trained handlers.

The four pandas were relocated to a proper breeding facility, and the hotel scrubbed the listings for its red panda-themed rooms from its website. The era of the red panda wake-up call has come to an unceremonious end. At least we’ll always have the social media posts.