Red Wine Vinegar-Marinated Eggplant Recipe

Makes 1 (32-ounce) jar

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ cups|375 ml olive oil

1 pound|450 grams Japanese eggplant, trimmed and cut into ¾-inch pieces

kosher salt, to taste

5 sprigs fresh thyme

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

5 whole black peppercorns

3 sprigs fresh parsley

1 Holland pepper, split lengthwise

½ cup|125 ml red wine vinegar

1 lemon

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add half of the eggplant and season with salt. Cook, tossing occasionally, until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a 32 ounce|945 ml jar. Repeat with an additional ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil and the remaining eggplant. Add the thyme, peppercorns, garlic, parsley, and pepper, then pour over the vinegar. Using a y-shaped peeler, remove the zest off of the lemon and add it to the jar, then top off with the remaining olive oil and seal.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.