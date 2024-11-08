‘Rednecks With Money’: Brooks and Dunn on the ’90s Country Music Scene [Exclusive]

The ’90s were a wild time for country music. From the hairdos to the sequined outfits to songs like “Achy Breaky Heart,” and did we mention the hair? Still, the decade produced some of the most iconic artists the genre has ever seen, and there’s no denying Brooks and Dunn belong in that category. However, their thoughts on the era may be different than what you expect.

During a recent interview with VICE, the legendary duo opened up about their formidable years on the rise, with Brooks joking, “There was so much nonsense going on in the ’90s.” Specifically, he pointed to “stage antics” they and other stars, like Garth Brooks, were known for, such as “swinging from the rafters.”

“I won’t even get started on all the crazy crap that we did,” Brooks added, then quipping, “Rednecks with money is a real dangerous undertaking.” Noting that they “had a lot of fun” in that period, Brooks confessed he’s just glad it’s the songs they performed during those outlandish concerts that fans remember most.

“It really makes me feel good now for people to be talking about our music because from the ugly shirts that we wore to the crazy confetti to just swinging from the rafters, literally, the fact that nobody seems to be talking about that, and I wondered if,” Dunn then jokingly interjected, “Maybe we lived through it.”

Dunn went on to explain that the pair went through “an adjustment in the ’90s” when “suddenly the numbers jumped in terms of ticket sales [and] record sales,” leading them to be playing the same large venues as major rock acts like Aerosmith. This rise in country music’s popularity, he noted, gave them the urge to pursue bigger stage shows, which meant bigger production needs.

“The next thing you know you’re running from a bus with 13 guys on it and a trailer behind you, or one semi, to you know nine or 10 semis and eight buses,” Dunn said, with Brooks going on to recall, “I think our first tour with Reba [McEntire] we had 19 trucks and 21 buses out there it was a big bunch of stuff to haul around.”

“It’s amazing to me that there’s still that many people out there that don’t understand how

big it got and is,” Dunn chimed in. Brooks added, “Back then nobody, including Garth, could do a lot of shows in a row but nobody was doing stadiums,” then pointing out that Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw were some of the first two stars “putting their toe in the water with that kind of thing.”

“The popularity today is unmatched,” Brooks continued. “There’s a handful of acts that are doing stadiums, and two nights in a row even,” citing recent genre-blending as being an important contributing factor to country music’s big modern moment. “It used to be a big deal with Kenny Rogers, or whatever, when something crossed over. Now it’s like it’s wide open genres.”

Brooks singled out Jelly Roll and Margo Price and two rising stars who have found massive success by being more left-of-center country music artists. “People are just grabbing it,

whatever the genre… the lines are being really smeared here,” he said adding, “We’re just

going out there reaching a lot of people that are into a lot of different things.”

Finally, Dunn made sure to point out that, in this new phase of country music, Brooks and Dunn are “not alienating” and “not losing” their “country hardcore fans… We’re walking up there in boots and just turning our amps up a little louder. He then joked that they do this because the old-school fans are “hard of hearing” now, to which Brooks quipped, “So are we!”

Brooks And Dunn’s new album, Reboot II drops on Friday, Nov. 15. The first single, a new version of their hit single “Play Something Country” featuring Lainey Wilson, is now streaming.