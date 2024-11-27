Reform Your Wardrobe: Everything at Reformation Is 25% Off for Black Friday

Whether you love Reformation for its commitment to sustainability or how you can literally shop the same dresses as Taylor Swift, the Black Friday sale is the perfect excuse to revamp your wardrobe with slightly less guilt when you look at the checkout total. The sale is going on right now, and it will last through Cyber Monday, which falls on Dec. 2.

This year’s sale lets you take 25% everything on the site. Plus, you get free shipping. We’ve rounded up the best deals from holiday-party-ready dresses to everyday bodysuit staples. Check out the rest below.

a quick look at the best reformation black friday deals

Best holiday party dress deal – Avielle Dress

With a high neckline and backless design, the Avielle Dress is both understated and sexy — the perfect dress for any holiday party, especially if you opt for the lipstick red shade. Pair it with black sheer tights and you’re got the look. Or, opt for the fun Jalapeno print for an everyday casual spin. Either way, it’s 25% off and just $96.

Best jumpsuit deal – Elena Denim Jumpsuit

There is literally nothing cooler than a denim jumpsuit. The Elena Denim Jumpsuit is super fab with its halter tie neck and deep-V neckline. Thanks to the sale, the price is down to $163.50.

Best knit top deal – Owen Knit Top

Boring knit top? Don’t know her. The Owen Knit Top is simple yet sexy with its open-button design. I’m partial to the black, but it also comes in a nice latte color. Both are on sale for 25% off at $88.50.

Best jeans deal – Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Nailing the low rise jeans look is not easy. However, with the Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans, it looks just about effortless. Normally $168, these babies are on sale for $126.

Best casual dress deal – Maeve Cashmere Polo Dress

A cashmere sweater dress is a must have for winter. The Maeve Cashmere Polo Dress puts a casual spin on the look. Now, it’s a bit more affordable with the sale taking the price down by 25% to $261.

Best silk top deal – Lillie Silk Top

Flirty and free-spirted, the Lillie Silk Top was designed in partnership with Kacey Musgraves. Normally $218, the silky, flowy top is on sale for $163.50.

Best bodysuit deal – Emma Knit Bodysuit

Stocking up on top-quality essentials this Black Friday? Don’t forget about the Emma Knit Bodysuit. Thanks to the sale, it’s hitting an affordable $58.50.

Best boots deal – Remy Knee Boot

Put on these boots and you’ll hear Shania Twain shout, Man! I feel like a woman. Normally a costly $498, they’re on sale for $373.50. I wager they’re worth every penny.

Best leather skirt deal – Veda Julia Leather Skirt

Leather anything is expensive. If you’ve had a leather skirt on your wish list, now is a smart time to buy. Especially because the Veda Julia Leather Skirt is on sale for 25% off.

Best bag deal – Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Shoulder bags do the most. Not only are they home to all the crap you’ve got to carry around, but they have the power to turn clothes into an ~outfit~. The snakeskin Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag is my fav, and it’s on sale for $298.50.

Best silk skirt deal – Bella Silk Skirt

A few years ago, I got a pair of white silk pants with black polka dots from Zara. They are one of the absolute best things I own, and I always think that there should be more white silk polka dot items of clothing in this world. On sale for 25% off, I’ll be smashing the add to cart button on the Bella Silk Skirt.

Best two-piece deal – Alleia Satin Two Piece

Yellow satin is as glam as it gets, as Kate Hudson showed us all back in the day in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Treat yourself to the Alleia Satin Two Piece: it’s down from $328 to $246.

Best swimsuit deal – Posidonia One Piece Swimsuit

I know: it’s tempting to buy cheapo one-season bathing suits. But you’ll be amazed at how much better you look when you actually shell out for one that’s well made, such as the Posidonia One Piece Swimsuit. Plus, it’s on sale for just $133.50.