REFS Say Fuck It, It’s Time to Live: Here’s Their Video for “Turn Around”

Some facts for you this Thursday:

– REFS are Brooklyn-based duo Richard Saunders and Zachary Andrew.

– Last year we wrote about their video for “Pain Goes Away” and called it “very Lars and the Real Girl creepy.”

– Now they have a new video out for “Turn Around.”

– Their publicist thinks it’s video of the year, so he is doing a good job as their hype man, even if he’s statement is a tad hyperbolic.

– Nevertheless “Turn Around” is cool. It’s full of wonky sounds: like a possessed banjo, a super scuzzed up and distorted synth line, and what sounds like half the song running backwards. It’s finger-click cute. The perfect end of summer song, a delicious slice of weird-pop.

– As for the video? Well there’s nothing cooler than spinning donuts in a parking lot in a metallic purple Beamer. That’s freedom, baby.

Here’s what they had to say about it: “We find ourselves working towards a goal, sacrificing along the way… but it’s also good to just say ‘Fuck it, it’s time to live’ now and again.”